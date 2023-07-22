Local ‘tekong’ bags grand prize of RM20,000 from fishing competition at Pustaka Sarawak

KUCHING (July 22): It took Mohd Ikmal Hakimie two and a half hours to land a 6.29kg sultan (river carp) during a fishing competition at Pustaka Negeri Sarawak in Petra Jaya here today, but it was indeed a highly rewarding effort.

The 43-year-old ‘tekong’ (fishing boat skipper) from Kampung Rimba Padi was all smiles upon receiving the grand cash prize of RM20,000.

“I could not believe my luck when I caught this fish at the very same spot where I landed a 10kg sultan fish in another competition last year, which got me RM15,000.

“I’m very happy to win again. I did not expect it and my friends, they’re all happy for me.

“I would like to thank TN Empire for organising this event,” he told thesundaypost here.

The second prize of RM5,000 went to Mohd Hafiz Hashim who reeled in a 5.686kg sultan, while the third prize of RM2,000 was presented to Salleh Abdillah for his 2.675kg ‘kaloi’ (Giant Gourami).

Rahmat Salihin Salee’s catch of a sultan weighing 1.955kg earned him the fourth place prize of RM500.

Those finishing fifth to 50th place received RM200 each, those at 51st to 70th place pocketed RM150 each, and those placing 71st to 100th were given RM120 each.

Apart from the fishing competition, there was also a lucky draw offering a grand prize of Euro 3 DY90 Dayang Aveta motorcycle, a second prize of Cocaa 40-inch LED television set, a third prize of a theatre system, as well as hampers for the lucky winners.

Organised by TN Empire Sdn Bhd in collaboration with Kamek Miak Sarawak (KMS), the event attracted 600 anglers.

Running from 9am to 2pm today, it was held in connection with the ‘60th Anniversary of Sarawak’s Independence’ celebration.