Longest Sarawak flag made of plastic bottles enters Malaysia Book of Records

KUCHING (July 22): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has made it into The Malaysia Book of Records as the record holder for the longest Sarawak state flag replica made using plastic bottles.

The S-shaped replica which consists of 60 state flags is at 72 meters in length and 0.6 meters height.

A total of 10,280 recycled plastic bottles coloured in the flag’s iconic yellow, red and black have been used for the Sarawak 60th independence celebration project.

The replica is valued at approximately RM5,000 for the cost of colour spray painting and will be erected at the Kenyalang Park Garden here.

MBKS said the project was a collaborative effort, whereby the council managed to collect 21,000 used plastic bottles from schools and higher institutions here since April this year.

The Malaysia Book of Records office manager presented the certificate recognizing this achievement to Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng in a ceremony held in conjunction with Sarawak Day today.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian was present as a guest of honour to witness the handing over of the certificate.

Dr Sim, in his speech, reminded Sarawakians on the importance of celebrating Sarawak Day and called on everyone to support the current state government’s efforts to fight for Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

The previous chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem who had officially declared July 22 as Sarawak Independence Day, would have been proud of this record-breaking achievement, he said.

Wee, meanwhile, said 23 schools within MBKS jurisdiction had assisted MBKS in creating this record, by transforming the waste into a significant emblem.

“For this challenge, we want to show how versatile used plastic products can be. The waste is turned into works of art that not only commemorates Sarawak Day, but also as part of our initiatives in working towards a sustainable future,” he said.