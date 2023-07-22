Malaysia blacklists The 1975, police report lodged against British band and Good Vibes Fest organiser for breaching performance rules

KUALA LUMPUR (July 22): British band The 1975 has been blacklisted from performing in Malaysia after its frontman pulled a “rude” stunt and made a profanity-filled speech against the government’s stand on lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transsexuals (LGBT) during a concert in Sepang last night.

The Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal), an agency under the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) said it has filed a police report against the British band and the organiser for violating local laws.

“We are disappointed with the rude behaviour of the foreign artiste group ‘The 1975’ during its performance at the Good Vibes Festival 2023 in Sepang on July 21.

“The actions shown by the artistes are an insult, disrespect the laws of the country and violate the morals of Malaysians,” Puspal said in a statement this afternoon.

The agency also expressed its disappointment with the Good Vibes Festival (GVF) 2023 organiser, which it said had given prior assurance that it would take “full responsibility” for all performances by the international acts invited to the music festival.

“KKD will absolutely not tolerate anyone that provokes and engages in rude behaviour while performing in Malaysia,” it said.

Video clips showing The 1975’s vocalist Matt Healy making an expletive-laden speech against the government about Malaysia’s anti-LGBT laws and kissing his bassist Ross MacDonald during the band’s performance at the three-day music festival opening night were widely spread on social media and met with public backlash.

KKD Minister Fahmi Fadzil announced the cancellation of the remaining performances of the GVF 2023 this afternoon, and called on the organiser Future Sound Asia to come up with a compensation mechanism for those who had bought its tickets.