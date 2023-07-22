Miri boat tragedy: Three fishermen found alive, search for one more to resume tomorrow

MIRI (July 22): Three of the four fishermen who were feared drowned after their boats capsized off Miri waters on Tuesday have been found alive, said Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Miri director Captain Mohd Shafie Paing.

Mohd Shafie told a press conference today that the survivors – Zaidi Nawi (43), Annuar Amin (54) and Junaidi Jamin (70) – were found by oil and gas (O&G) workers at a platform at 10.15am, some 32 nautical miles off Kuala Baram, after spending five days adrift.

“They were found inside two fish storage containers by the O&G workers. They suffered burns due to hot weather and were airlifted to Miri by a helicopter,” he said at the Marina Jetty here, adding that the fishermen have been sent to the Miri Hospital to be treated.

Mohd Shafie said that the SAR will resume tomorrow morning for the last victim, Masni Jana, 60, who is still missing.

“As of today, we have scoured 1,020 square nautical miles and we will be expanding the search area tomorrow in hope of finding the last victim,” he said.

Zaidi, Annuar and Junaidi had gone fishing on a Tuesday’s morning, while Masni and two other fishermen Mohd Firdaus Mustaqim and Mohammad Azrul had gone out to sea the same afternoon.

It was reported earlier that their boats were struck by strong waves and capsized.

Mohd Firdaus and Mohammad Azrul however survived the incident after they were both rescued by other fishermen at 8.6 nautical miles off Kuala Bakam on Wednesday.

Also present at the press conference today were Miri Zone 6 Fire and Rescue station chief Supt Ismaidi Ismail and Miri deputy police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol.