MMEA en route to Pulau Burung after fishermen find three bodies floating in sea

KUCHING (July 22): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is currently heading to the northwest of Pulau Burung, Sebuyau after three bodies were reportedly found floating in the area.

It is highly likely that the bodies are three of the eight crew members of the MV Tung Sung, which capsized near the island in the early morning of July 19.

According to MMEA, a group of fishermen stumbled upon the three bodies.

“Our assets are on the way to the location where the bodies have been found,” said a message from MMEA.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the bodies of three men were brought to Sebuyau Sarawak Rivers Board jetty at 3.18pm and 3.26pm.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be identified.