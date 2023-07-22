Organizer of cancelled controversial festival asked to consider Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 22): The organizer of the Good Vibes Festival (GVF) has been asked to consider Sabah as a potential location for their event in 2024, after the cancellation of the festival in Kuala Lumpur due to a regrettable and controversial incident.

Political Secretary to the Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Sabah, Chan Loong Wei, said that concerts like GVF could bring significant economic benefits to the local economy, especially SMEs and the tourism sector.

“Sabah is well known for its diverse cultural heritage and harmonious coexistence between different races and ethnicities. This would definitely be an ideal backdrop for hosting a vibrant and inclusive music festival experience such as GVF,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

He also mentioned that concerts and music festivals like Good Vibes Festival play a crucial role in driving economic growth especially by promoting the tourism sector.

“GVF is well known for attracting a substantial number of domestic and international visitors, contributing significantly to the local economy. As attendees flock to Malaysia, local businesses witness an upsurge in demand for accommodation, food and beverages, transportation services, merchandise, and other goods and services,”

“The positive impact of hosting large-scale music festivals on the local economy cannot be overlooked.

“Not only do such events create opportunities for local businesses to thrive, but it would also provide a platform to showcase the beauty and cultural richness of Sabah to a wider audience, thereby boosting tourism and attracting potential investors,” stated Chan.

The DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) Sabah secretary added that this is not only an olive branch to GVF organizer but welcomes more international concerts and events to be organised in Sabah.

“By organizing the Good Vibes Festival 2024 in Sabah, the world will see Sabah under the spotlight, ultimately benefiting the entire community.”

Chan believes the Sabah government is ready to work closely with the organizers, providing any necessary assistance to ensure the smooth execution of the event and an exceptional experience for festival-goers.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil yesterday ordered the immediate cancellation of the GVF 2023 after the British band 1975’s frontman Matt Healy performed while holding a bottle of alcohol and slammed Malaysia’s LGBT laws during a concert at the Sepang International Circuit on Friday night.

The festival was supposed to take place until today.

Fahmi said the Unity Government’s stance is clear and there would be no compromise with any party that challenges, belittles, or violates Malaysian laws.

Earlier, Fahmi summoned the organiser of the festival, Future Sound Asia to explain on the controversial incident involving the British band.