Over 20 local, international speakers to appear at S’wak Agrotourism Conference and Expo 2023 on Aug 28-30

KUCHING (July 22): Over 20 local and international speakers make appearances at the Sarawak Agrotourism Conference and Expo (SAtCE) 2023 to be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here from Aug 28 to 30.

Sarawak Food Industries, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said the conference will serve as a platform to promote agriculture as a tourism product in Sarawak.

He said there are many types of tourism products and agrotourism is a form that highlights to local and international tourists about the unique farming methods being practised across the state, especially in the interior.

“What we want to do is expose ourselves through the conference and expo to share experience (in agriculture) obtained within Sarawak as well as those from outside Sarawak. Our intention is to develop an agrotourism industry,” he told a press conference after flagging off a Farm-to-Farm travelogue programme at Rampangi permanent food production park (TKPM) in Petra Jaya today.

Dr Rundi added that the state government was focusing on transforming traditional and subsistence farming in Sarawak to that of modern and equipped with high technology, as well as addressing the risk of climate change and food security.

“If we really look into it, it is not about what we produce but how we produce it and to what extent we can create a complete value chain covering both upstream and downstream activities.”

He also said another source of tourism revenue can be obtained from the agriculture industry where certain farming locations can be turned into tourist attractions, coupled with beautiful natural landscapes and the colourful culture of the various ethnic groups.

Meanwhile, Social Eco Enterprise Development for Sustainability (Seeds) Malaysia chief seeder Razak Aziz said the Farm-to-Farm travelogue programme is being organised to visit various locations in the state to study and document the farming techniques being used.

“We will meet up with the farmers to seek information and advices (about farming techniques), and hopefully we can also dig out the ‘secrets’ or wisdom that they practise in their own farms, regardless whether they are individual farmers or a group of community farmers,” said Razak.

The convoy will be visiting farms in Kuching, Serian, Miri, Bintulu, Baram, Ba Kelalan and other places around the state for about a month.