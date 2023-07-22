PM Anwar: Rural folk will not be left out

SUNGAI BESAR (July 22): The Unity Government will not allow any rural community in the country to be left out, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the government is always looking for ways to improve the dignity and status of the people so that they could live more comfortably and enjoy quality education and healthcare services.

“We have suggested that there be a mechanism to improve the quality of the rural entrepreneurs’ products, so that they can be more competitive and help in terms of marketing either through digital information technology or through other means that can be introduced by other ministries.

“That’s why coordination is important. We produce products at the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, but the marketing is done by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, namely the Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority,” he said when launching the Rural Entrepreneurs Mini Carnival (KUD)@Sungai Besar and Sentuhan Kasih Desa Selangor programme at Sungai Besar Stadium, Sabak Bernam here today.

Also present was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister.

Anwar said the focus of his work now is to organise the development of Malaysia, despite receiving many invitations from foreign leaders to visit their countries.

“Two days ago I received a letter from King Salman (King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud) inviting me to visit Saudi Arabia. Last month, I got a phone call from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President (Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan).

“Two or three days ago, after meeting with the Turkish Foreign Minister, he asked me to visit Istanbul and Ankara to meet our friend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but I said that as the new Prime Minister I want to focus on the country first,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar reminded Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki who was appointed to the position last March to perform his duties well.

He said the government would not hesitate to replace the leadership if the organisation’s report in the next six months is not encouraging.

“We have a new chairman who is handsome, brave and strict. After six months, we want to see the report, if the situation is the same as before, then we will replace.

“I am confident he can develop MARA into something better,” he added. – Bernama