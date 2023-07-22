Premier pledges govt will continue restoring Sarawak’s rights

KUCHING (July 22): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg pledged that the Sarawak government will continue its efforts to restore the state’s rights which have eroded over the years.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman said Sarawak’s rights granted under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) ought to be respected and strengthened.

“I would like to thank the leadership of the unity government which recently agreed to return 52 land lots that are under-developed to the state government, including the General Post Office building,” he said at the Sarawak Day 2023 celebration held at Padang Merdeka here today.

Abang Johari said that under the previous devolution process, Sarawak had been authorised to implement projects worth RM50 million and below through the Technical Department. These projects come under the state’s Public Works Department and Drainage and Irrigation Department.

He said the state government also had representatives sitting in the Board of Directors of the Inland Revenue Board in line with the provisions of Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

In the field of education, he said Sarawak does not rely on the programmes and initiatives of the federal government despite education falling under the Feder

“To maintain policy consistency and dynamism in accordance with the current needs as well as future demands in line with the powers given to Sarawak under Article 17 of the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report, the state government has put together several initiatives aimed at uplifting education development in Sarawak.

“This is so Sarawak’s education can catch up with the standards of countries which are advanced in education such as Singapore,” he said.

Abang Johari said the state government had also implemented other programmes to fulfill its responsibility in ensuring the welfare and benefits of people in need, such as the elderly.

He said for instance, Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) card holders can have access to health screenings as well as being able to enjoy discounts at certain outlets.

“Apart from the KGC initiative, the state government has also implemented various other initiatives including the assistance for the B40 group, mothers who have given birth and cash assistance to the needy group.

“As a responsible government, the state government always pays due attention to the needs of the community in the state,” he said.

Touching on the history of Sarawak, Abang Johari said the state was freed from the British Crown Colony on July 22, 1963 after 17 years of rule since 1946. He said before that, Sarawak was under the administration of the Brooke family for a 100 years (1841-1941).

“In the last 60 years, state leaders including the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkam, the late Datuk Tawi Seli, the late Tun Abdul Rahman Ya’akub, Tun Pehin Sri Taib Abdul Mahmud and the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem had tried to raise the dignity of Sarawak by laying a solid foundation to unite Sarawakians of all races and faiths as well as modernise its economy and recover Sarawak’s rights as stipulated in MA63 and the IGC Report,” he said.

He noted that his predecessor Adenan during his time had started an initiative to restore Sarawak’s rights which had been eroded over the decades.

“All Sarawakians should applaud the struggle he initiated to raise the dignity of Sarawak as a region that established Malaysia. Thank you, Tok Nan,” he said.

Abang Johari said Sarawakians should also extend their appreciation to the security forces that had fought against terrorism and communism since the early 1960s.

“Under the leadership of former chief minister, the late Tun Abdul Rahman Ya’akub, communist activities ended with the Sri Aman Agreement in 1973,” he said.