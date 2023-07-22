Sabah entrepreneurs to benefit from RM10 mln AIM allocation

TUARAN (July 22): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor believes the RM10 million allocation announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) to support its programs for micro-entrepreneurs will benefit its members in Sabah.

Speaking at the launching of Tuaran AIM Family Day on Saturday, Hajiji said AIM’s role as a microfinance provider in this country greatly helps small entrepreneurs and boosts economic growth in this country, including women and B40 to get out of the poverty in this state.

“There are small entrepreneurs who manage to earn income up to tens of thousands of ringgit per month, as a result of AIM’s assistance.

“This proves that AIM has succeeded in helping raise the income of entrepreneurs and at the same time increase the income of people throughout the state,” he said.

In Tuaran alone, Hajiji said a total of 3,102 AIM members got loan financing from AIM to run their businesses.

He hopes that AIM will continue to help financing the AIM entrepreneurs in Sabah so that they can generate income and further increase the strength of the economy.

“I believe that with the allocation of RM10 million for AIM announced by the Prime Minister, it will help the implementation programmes by this agency.

“Therefore, I urge entrepreneurs to take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the government to develop their businesses.

“I call on more entrepreneurs to take advantage of government initiatives to be able to access knowledge, skills, networks and resources. This is in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development plan to develop human capital and foster entrepreneurial development.

“I also want to see our entrepreneurs to be competitive, innovative, dynamic and proactive and explore opportunities to overcome all obstacles and go global,” he said at the celebration at Dewan Sri Sulaman, here.

Hajiji also said the State Government has allocated RM10 million to Yayasan Usaha Maju (YUM) this year for micro-loan facilities for women to grow their businesses.

Hajiji’s speech was read by assistant minister of tourism, culture and environment Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

Meanwhile, Sabah AIM Senior Manager Jahinin Siman said in 2023 a total of RM267 million had been allocated for more than 56,000 members in Sabah.

As of June, about RM141 million had been spent to finance business in the state and he said it is showing businesses are starting to grow after the pandemic.