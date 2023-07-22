Saturday, July 22
Sarawak 60 Years of Independence digital exhibition launched at Plaza Merdeka Kuching

By Jude Toyat on Sarawak
Abdul Karim, (centre) is joined by his deputy ministers Datuk Sebastian Ting (second left) and Dr Ripin Lamat in launching the exhibition. At left is Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, while Abdul Karim’s wife Datin Zuraini Abdul Jabbar is at right. – Photo by Chimon Upon

KUCHING (July 22): The Sarawak 60 Years of Independence Digital Exhibition at Plaza Merdeka here seeks to highlight the state’s progress and achievements over the past 60 years, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, who launched the exhibition today, said it also aims to provide information about Sarawak’s vision and mission.

“From what we can see, many people already know what the state government has planned and done to develop Sarawak and its people,” said Abdul Karim, who is also Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development.

The Sarawak 60 Years of Independence Digital Exhibition was also held in other divisions, the Limbang in the north to Kuching in the south.

