Sarawak Day for all Sarawakians, says Miri Chinese association president

MIRI (July 22): The Federation of Miri Division Chinese Association (FCA) today held a simple yet meaningful flag raising ceremony to commemorate Sarawak 60th Independence Day.

Its president Datuk David Goh led the main committee, youth and women sections to the flag raising event that took place at the association’s premises.

“Now that the Chinese community is now in its fourth-generation settlers, it is without a doubt that we love this country,” said Goh.

“This symbolic ceremony will provide the younger generation a better understanding of Sarawak’s history, the sacrifices of our forefathers and also to appreciate peace and freedom,” he said, adding that each and every Sarawakian deserves to call the land their home.

State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, meanwhile said Sarawak Day is a day of reflection for all Sarawakians to remember the struggles and contributions of past heroes and leaders who fought for Sarawak’s independence.

“As we look back on Sarawak’s history, we do so with gratitude, cherishing the journey of the past leaders,” said Lee in his speech, delivered by Cr Jeffery Phang, who represented him at the event.

“It was because of their selfless dedication and perseverance that we now enjoy the freedom, peace and prosperity in Sarawak.

Since the formation of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in 2018, Lee said the state government has been advocating ‘Sarawak first’ agenda to reclaim and restore the sovereignty and status agreed upon in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Sarawak’s significant increase in political influence nationwide is a result of GPS’ efforts and achievements, to which the Malaysia Federal Constitution was amended last year to recognise the equal status of Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia.

“Thus, under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, GPS will continue to defend and fight for Sarawak’s rights enshrined in MA63,” said Lee, while calling for all Sarawakians, regardless of race and religion, to remain united.

“We must look forward, embrace new challenges and ensure that Sarawak continues to shine on the global stage,” he added.

Also present at the event were Miri mayor Adam Yii who is also the Pujut assemblyman, FCA Women chief Lee Swee Huong and Youth chief Sean Huang.