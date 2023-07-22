Dr Sim: Sarawak out to secure fair share of devt funds from Putrajaya

KUCHING (July 22): Sarawak is determined to secure a fair share of development funds from the federal government, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“Yes we get a lot of money on our own but we want our fair share of money from the Sarawak money that the Malaysian government uses to save the rest of the country,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after witnessing the presentation of the Malaysian Book of Records certificate for the longest state flag made from plastic bottles, at the Kuching City South Council (MBKS) building today.

According to Dr Sim, most of the federal development funds are used for infrastructure projects in the peninsula despite Sarawak contributing a lot to the nation.

In line with the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963, he said the Sarawak government is now pursuing for more federal funds to be allocated to the state.

On another matter, Dr Sim said the inclusivity and harmony in Sarawak should be preserved and promoted.

He pointed out Sarawak cannot be like Peninsular Malaysia where there is intense political quarrelling which divide the people.

“In Sarawak, we don’t need quarrel. We let our results speak for themselves. We take care of our people,” he said.