Sarawak’s diving diva Pandelela eyeing her fifth Olympiad

KUCHING (July 22): Sarawak has produced a handful of Olympians since 1964. They are the cream of our best athletes as the Olympic Games represents the summit of sports competition. The most illustrious name in this exclusive club of elites is none other than national diving queen Pandelela Rinong Pamg.

Pandelela was born on March 2, 1993 in Kampung Kupuo Jugan, a Bidayuh village in Bau, to Hartini Lamim and Pamg Joheng.

That was 30 years after Sarawak achieved independence. Pandelela’s talent was discovered at a very young age. By the age of 7 she was already representing the state. Her schooling and further development as an athlete was then transferred to the Bukit Jalil Sports School.

The second of four siblings have since amassed an unmatched collection of medals, trophies, accolades and honours. It includes two medals from the Olympic Games and seven from the World Championships.

Her journey to glory is a testament to how far this gifted athlete, her state and country have travelled on the road to sporting excellence.

Pandelela made her international debut at the 2007 Asian Junior Aquatics Championships with a big splash by winning four gold medals. She has not looked back since. She ended 2007 with her first SEA Games gold medal in the 10m synchronised platform with partner Cheong Jun Hoong. However, she has not been a regular participant in the SEA Games. Her world-class standards means she and her coaches set their sights higher on the world stage.

At 15 she made her Olympic debut in the 2008 Beijing Games, finishing 27th in the 10m platform.

Pandelela reached new milestones for herself and the country in 2009 and 2010. Her 10m synchronised platform bronze medal with Leong Mun Yee in 2009 was the first ever medal for Malaysia in the World Aquatics Championships. In 2010 the Sarawakian clinched Malaysia’s first ever diving gold medal in the Commonwealth Games when she stood on top of the podium after winning the 10m platform. More history was made at the 2010 Asian Games with Pandelela winning the 10m platform bronze and 10m synchronised platform silver with Leong Mun Yee.

At the age of 19 Pandelela was chosen as Team Malaysia’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London. It was a deserving honour which she reciprocated a few days later by sensationally becoming the first Malaysian female athlete to win an Olympic medal. The nation and Sarawak cheered when Pandelela stood on the Olympic podium to receive the bronze medal in the 10m individual platform.

Incredibly, four years later, she soared even higher by winning the silver medal with Cheong Jun Hoong in the 10m synchronised platform at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. However, her 2020 Olympic campaign did not really take off as she and Leong Mun Yee could only finish eighth at the Tokyo Games in the 10m synchronised platform.

But a year later she bounced back by snatching the gold medal in the 10m platform at the 2021 Diving World Cup held in the same venue in Tokyo, Japan. The nation celebrated another milestone as it was Malaysia’s first ever gold medal in the history of that top-tier competition.

Sarawak and the nation have responded in appreciation to this uniquely gifted athlete for reaching unprecendented heights in the sporting world. The Sarawak Aquatic Centre in Petra Jaya was officially renamed the Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre. She is also officially recognised as the Sarawak Sports Youth Icon. The state honours she was accorded culminated in the award of the title of ‘Dato’.

Malaysia has named Pandelela as National Sportswoman of the Year four times in 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2021.

Meanwhile, she graduated from University of Malaya with a Sports Management degree in 2018.

The Bidayuh lass, who is now 30, is eyeing her fifth Olympic Games as Sarawak celebrates its 60th year of independence.