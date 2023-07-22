Seri Pahlawan honouree proud to share ‘PDRM Hall of Fame’ spot with fellow medal recipient from S’wak

MIRI (July 22): Pingat Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa recipient Datuk Paul Kiong is both honoured and humbled by the privilege of him sharing a space with Sarawakian veteran, Etim Bijam, at the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Hall of Fame.

Etim and Kiong are among the five surviving recipients of the nation’s highest award for bravery.

Moreover, Etim is among six Sarawakians who were bestowed the Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa medal in honour of their gallantry, but the other five had passed on – they were Datuk Kanang Langkau, Insp Reggie Deli, Sub-Inspector (Rtd) Ngalinuh Bala, Lengku Cina and Rasli Buang.

In this regard, Kiong said the government of Sarawak should treasure Etim, in view of his invaluable contributions to the country.

“There are now only five surviving Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa recipients in the country – four from the PDRM, and one from the Armed Forces.

“The number would be getting lesser by the years as they are already in their late 70s and 80s.

“For me, I’m humbled and also honoured by the privilege of me sharing a space with him (Etim), standing tall at the PDRM Hall of Fame, as mentioned in the Bukit Aman and Bukit Kepong museums,” said Kiong, a former Special Branch man who retired as a superintendent in 1998.

He was very sad to hear about Etim being unwell lately as preparations were underway for ‘Sarawak’s 60 Years of Independence’ celebration this year.

“I salute this hero from Sarawak for his bravery and also humility.

“He’s a soft-spoken man, and a very humble one too.

“There’s always this unspoken, yet very strong bond and comradeship between us, despite our vast distance apart – me in the peninsula, and Etim in East Malaysia.

“Etim and his fellow comrades are indeed a special breed – they always felt that it was their sacred duty to sacrifice their lives to uphold and protect the sovereignty of our King, the freedom of our people and the honour of our country.

“It’s true patriotism.”

On the welfare of recipient of gallantry awards in the country, Kiong called upon the government of the day to consider increasing the allowances for the Pingat Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa, Pingat Panglima Gagah Berani and Pingat Jasa Perkas Persekutuan, as the last increment took effect in July 2009.

“The cost of living has spiked in recent years. With a little increment (in allowances), it would surely help us veterans in getting better quality of life.

“With this said, I wish Etim all the best and may he continue to enjoy good health,” said Kiong.

It is noteworthy to mention that Iban war hero, Sgt (Rtd) Datuk Awang Raweng, was the nation’s sole recipient of the George Cross Medal – the second highest award in the UK’s honours system, after the Victoria Cross.

He passed away in September 2020, and was laid to rest in the Heroes grave at Taman Budaya in Kuching.