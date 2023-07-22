Spotlight shines on GPS as kingmaker

OF LATE, Sarawak has been in the country’s political spotlight due to the significant role played by a coalition of local parties known as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Within just five years since its formation in 2018, GPS led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg played a key role in deciding Malaysia’s Prime Minister on three occasions in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

GPS with its significant number of members of parliament ensured majority support for the eighth prime minister Tan Sri Muhiyiddin Yassin on March 1, 2020 following a political crisis, ninth prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob on August 21, 2011 due to another political crisis, and the 10th prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim since Nov 24, 2022 after the 15th General Election (GE15).

For the first time ever since Malaysia was formed 60 years ago, a Sarawakian was appointed as a Deputy Prime Minister of the country in the person of Petra Jaya MP Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof from GPS.

Sarawak also becomes the first and only state in Malaysia to use the term ‘Premier’ for its head of government, after the term ‘Chief Minister’ was restyled to ‘Premier’ effective March 1, 2022 following an amendment to the State Constitution which also saw new terms namely Deputy Premier and Deputy Minister also taking effect.

Formed on June 12 in 2018, GPS consists of four component parties; namely Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

These four parties were formerly components of Barisan Nasional (BN) which chose to form a new alliance called GPS after the defeat of BN in the 2018 general election.

A political analyst Dato Peter Minos said the formation of GPS had been proven to be a very wise decision so far.

He pointed out that when the GPS parties were previously in BN, they had to toe the line set by the BN federal government which at times were alright but there were times when these parties had no choice but to endure things that were not right.

“GPS came about because of the need for Sarawak to speak up and not to be subservient anymore to Kuala Lumpur. Sarawak needed a voice, a free one.

“Sarawak wants its own stands on many things…like getting back its powers under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), making Petronas to pay more and seeking more development funds from federal and so on. That is the fundamental idea behind GPS – friendly to federal government but not to be controlled and pressed down,” he said.

According to him, GPS’ name and logo are now known throughout the country and its significant role is acknowledged by other political blocs.

“Sarawakians can rely on GPS for developing and safeguarding Sarawak. The federal government, at times weak and divided, needs GPS badly in its formation. Like now, without GPS, the Unity Government in Kuala Lumpur is shaky and can get toppled by internal squabbles. That is why GPS has been and is always courted. Needed and respected, that is GPS,” he added.

He also pointed out that GPS at its current position can be said to have real strength and bargaining power, and whoever leads the federal government must respect and be on good terms with GPS.

“So long as Sarawakians support and give power to GPS, Sarawak’s interests will be safe and protected. GPS is good, strong and united because it is based on the basic ideology, idea and principle of really fighting and struggling for Sarawak as a whole and helping all Sarawakians regardless of race, religion and culture.

“Also, it is free from the Peninsula political disease of politicking using racial and religious issues. That is why I think GPS will last and will do great wonders for Sarawak and its people,” he added.

Sylvia Koh, a senior analyst from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore, in an analysis on the GE15 results, noted Sarawak regionalism has been on the rise which has allowed local parties promoting regionalist agendas to win more seats in the state assembly and parliament.

According to her, the GE15 seems to have reinforced this trend, as GPS gained 23 seats, forming the third biggest coalition in the current Unity Government.

She also noted GPS, which already dominates the State Legislative Assembly with 76 out of 82 seats, won on a ‘Sarawak First’ platform.

“Sarawak, along with Sabah, holds special rights within the Malaysian Federation as both were equal partners with Malaya at the formation of the nation. The terms of these rights and partnership were set out in the Malaysia Agreement of 1963 (MA63).

“The current quest to restore Sarawak’s autonomy stems from the gradual erosion of its special rights under decades of dominant rule by Barisan Nasional (BN), which consolidated power to the central government,” she said in the analysis published in the university’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) website.

Koh, who is senior analyst at the Malaysia Programme at the RSIS, said that while Sarawak’s parties are largely ethnic-based, ethnic politics has not featured as overtly in the state as in Peninsular Malaysia.

She also mentioned that GPS’ predecessor, Sarawak BN, shifted towards regionalism after the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem became Chief Minister in 2014.

According to her, the late Adenan pivoted to a populist strategy that sought to distance the coalition from BN at the federal level and brush off its corrupt image.

“Regionalism has been GPS’ key electoral platform up to the present, with other local parties following suit,” she added.