Sunken MV Tung Sung: Rescuers recover four unidentified bodies

KUCHING (July 22): Rescuers involved in the search and rescue operation of the capsized MV Tung Sung have recovered four bodies that were found floating some 15 nautical miles northwest of Pulau Burung today.

According to Simunjan police chief DSP Wong Tee Kue, the identities of the bodies could be determined yet.

“Not sure yet, we have to go for identification process by their next-of-kin,” said Wong.

The bodies were found between 1pm and 5.25pm by a group of fishermen before being brought to the Sebuyau fisheries department jetty where they were handed over to the police for further action.

On July 19, MV Tung Sung was transporting pebbles to Sibu from Kuching when strong waves capsized the ship near Pulau Burung, Sebuyau.

Onboard the fateful ship were Chieng Siew Ngiek, Wong Hua Wu, and Stimba Chuit from Sibu; four Myanmar nationals identified as That Min July, Ye Lin Htet, Hla Win Tun and Tun Lin Oo; and an Indonesian Lido Ali Purwanto. They were aged between 20 and 52.

The search and rescue operation which entered its third day today involved the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force, the Sarawak Coast Guard and the police.