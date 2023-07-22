Survey finds Sarawakians least active in sports, exercise

KUCHING (July 22): Sarawak has the highest number of people who do not carry out any exercise or sporting activity, according to the latest statistics from the official portal of Ministry of Economy Department of Statistics Malaysia.

Perak was ranked second in the inactivity scale while Sabah third.

A total of 1,555,836 Sarawakians aged 10 and above responded to the questionnaire under Fitness and Health in myCensus 2020.

The survey revealed that 960,900 respondents did not take part in the activities listed in the questionnaire, such as brisk walking, running, recreation, cycling, swimming, gymnasium activity, zumba/aerobic, taichi/yoga, and extreme sports.

However, 98,800 were active in esports, placing Sarawak third in the country after Selangor (136,600) and Johor (106,900).

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng believes the statistics might not truly reflect the Sarawakians in general.

“The census was done three years ago and it was during the Movement Control Order (MCO) where people follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and stay at home.

“I believe Sarawakians participate in sports and exercise in a more private way, like jogging, walking, cycling, gym workouts and so on,” he said.

However, he noted that many Sarawakians have unhealthy eating habits.

“We’ve got to educate the people from a very young age on the necessity of exercising regularly and healthy diet.

“As for the working group, they need to maintain a good work-life balance to protect their health,” added Wee, who is also the president of the Amateur Swimming Association of Sarawak.

Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association president Dato Abdul Rahman Lariwoo meanwhile agreed with the figure in the census.

He believed the lack of awareness was one of the sources of the problem.

He said most people are not aware of the other benefits of playing sports. It not only improves overall health, but helps in social and other aspects as well.

“Sports is good business and can make them famous,” he said, referring to top state athletes who made the state and country proud at the national and international scene.

“The government should step up in the talent scouting and identification programmes in the state,” he said, adding that it would encourage more people to do more physical activities to stay fit.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Electronic Sports Association Afiq Fadhli Narawi admitted that the number of ‘inactive’ people in the state was quite worrying.

He said the government can consider several strategies to attract more people to get involved in physical activities.

This includes upgrading of sports facilities and building more playgrounds or community sports centres thus making it more convenient and accessible for the people.

“The government can also increase the number of community-based sports programmes and collaboration with sports clubs, schools and communities in organising sports activities and competitions.

“Corporate support is also vital. We should encourage private companies to support sports initiatives through sponsorships and partnerships.

“By implementing these strategies, I am confident that it can elevate the people’s interest, leading to increased participation and healthier population.”