Thousands converge on Padang Merdeka to celebrate 60 years of Sarawak’s independence

KUCHING (July 22): The harmony between Sarawakians and their excitement was evident on the faces of thousands of people from all walks of life who converged to Padang Merdeka together to celebrate this year’s Sarawak Day.

With the theme ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur’, this year’s celebration of Sarawak’s historic day was meaningful for expressing the gratitude and pride of the state’s progress and development since its independence 60 years ago.

A sea of people, including foreign tourists, arrived as early as 5am to show their appreciation and understanding of the celebration by displaying the spirit of patriotism and unity to enliven the colourful celebration.

The Sarawak Day 2023 celebration started with the singing of the state anthem and a welcoming dance, followed by speeches delivered by minister-in-charge Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Following that, a slideshow presentation of ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur’ was presented on the big screens.

Those present later welcomed the participants of the Kembara Sarawak Merdeka Convoy, who arrived on their big bikes led by Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, who handed over the state flag to the Royal Malaysian Navy.

The state flag was then raised accompanied with the singing of the state anthem again, and later the ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur’ song by the choir.

The inaugural parade and march-past, participated by a total of 75 contingents, later passed by the event grounds showcasing components of nationhood, frontliners, governance, public order and national security.

Six of the contingents come under the Special category while seven contingents represent security and defence forces. The rest, including the Sarawak Media Group, are under the Contest category.

The celebration continued with the highlight of a 2,000-strong team, carrying gold umbrellas and ‘selendang’, forming the number ‘60’ to portray 60 years of independence and celebrating unity and inclusiveness.

The celebration, which was attended by dignitaries and state leaders including Deputy Premiers; Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar; State Legislative Assembly speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar; and State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, ended at 12pm.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim said he was delighted with the celebration.

“Thank God the weather was good, and the parade as well as celebration went well today. We can see the joy in the faces of those involved in the parade. Today’s celebration is different than usual because usually only uniformed bodies are given priority to form parades and processions.

“But today, we can see the excitement where the contingents involved have showcased excellent performances with songs from the 60s to present day, and we can see all the contingents are very happy and excited,” he said.

In this regard, he hoped those involved were well entertained, especially the youth.

“I would like to congratulate and thank everyone involved for their sacrifice, especially in terms of their time and energy. We can see that what we are doing is instilling love for the country and the spirit of patriotism and I think we have successfully achieved that,” he said.

A presentation of commemorative medals to individuals who had contributed to Sarawak’s progress was later held at the Waterfront Hotel after the parade.

There was also a digital exhibition at Plaza Merdeka.

The celebration continues tonight with a state dinner at the DUN Complex, while Malaysian artistes will perform at a concert at Padang Merdeka.