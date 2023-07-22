Towards an empowered economy for Sarawak

KUCHING (July 22): Sarawak has come a long way in the past 60 years, making its way to becoming the country’s third largest economy with a gross domestic capital (GDP) contribution of 9.5 per cent in 2020.

Economic evolution and focus over the years has shaped Sarawak’s economy to what it is today, with strong and robust ecosystem in place supported by a strong economic fundamentals.

Sarawak’s economy has evolved from primary commodities and industries to technology driven, knowledge and skilled based economy has created more revenue source for the state.

As an example from just being dependent on exports of liquefied natural gas, the state is moving towards production of clean renewable energy from hydrogen and hydro dams. Manufacturers in Sarawak are also given assistance and facilitation to adopt smart manufacturing and digitalisation.

There is also an increase in the number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from among Sarawak natives and Malays where everyone has the same opportunity to succeed and grow Sarawak, the economy together and developed more skilled Sarawakian talents.

“In the past, the economy is dominated by a handful of enterprises but the government policies and strategies has changed it into a more inclusive and robust economy,” commented Asteel Group managing director Datuk Seri Victor Hii Lu Thian to The Borneo Post in an exclusive interview.

“As a player in the manufacturing sector, I can see that manufacturing too has evolved significantly,” he added. “It is very much like the industrial revolution but of course manufacturing here started off being labour intensive and later shifted to semi automation, automation to smart manufacturing with the adoption of technology and digitalisation.

“Of course, manufacturing is very much automated here in Sarawak but there is still much to be done to accelerate the adoption of Smart Manufacturing and digitalisation especially SMEs.”

Based on Hii’s observations, Sarawakian manufacturers have been producing high quality products for exports worldwide. However, he cited that we have to make the state and its products more visible in the regional and world market to increase export earnings, market share and investments both local and foreign.

“Local manufacturers are more aware on the importance with compliance to the country’s laws and regulations on conducting a sustainable business. With ESG compliance gaining more focus, Sarawak manufacturers are getting more aware and taking actions to comply rather and continue to grow domestically and internationally.

“With the focus on environmental, social and ggovernance (ESG) and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), I feel we should take full advantage of our diversity because we are diverse and yet united. This is something that we should always protect because our diversity is our strength in forming understanding, acceptance and unity, inclusiveness and equity.”

Shifting focus towards latest sectors

In recent years, the state government under the guidance of Sarawak Premier has charted a new direction to develop the economy of Sarawak, notably to transform it into a digital economy moving away from the traditional subsistence economy.

Sarawak Business Federation Secretary General Datuk Jonathan Chai Voon Tok reiterated the Premier’s vision of using digital technology to modernise and scale up the resource-based sectors.

“For example, high value commodities like palm oil will see better yields through efficiency improvements driven by technology and the techniques of precision farming will be introduced and applied to modernise our agricultural sector,” he told The Borneo Post.

“Apart from the adoption of digital technology, one of the major shifts in policy under the stewardship of the Sarawak Premier is the focus given to environmental protection.

“In fact, environmental sustainability is one of the three pillars under PCDS 2030 and with implementation of the green economy, Sarawak will prosper from the supply of renewable energy, in particular the electricity generated from our hydropower dams, production of hydrogen from our abundant water resources, solar panels and biofuels produced from algae.

“As Sarawak is insusceptible to extreme weather and natural disasters, that makes us qualified as one of only a handful locations in the world for carbon storage.”

With all the “green” initiatives in place, Chai said that would help the local entrepreneurs to comply with the environmental regulations imposed by overseas, especially EU and US and that would help the local products to gain excess to a wider global market.

“Most importantly, we could develop our economy and at the same time, preserve our environment, an invaluable asset and legacy to be left behind for our future generations.”

Being involved in the services sector, Chai runs a law firm mainly handling conveyancing and corporate matters. Over the years, he said he has witnessed the progressive growth of our economy, more transactions among the businesses, the booming property market with seemingly endless supply of houses, apartments and condominiums and also the emergence of urbanisation with the radius of our city expanding faster than ever before.

“The standard of living of Sarawakians in general has improved quite significantly and their purchasing power is also on the rise. Apart from economic prosperity, I think the social inclusivity is something which made us proud as Sarawakians,” he commented.

“The racial harmony together with our political stability which we have been enjoying thus far are our important assets which made Sarawak a preferred destination for investments as well as a place for retirement.

“This is evidenced by the growing numbers of foreign direct investments as well as the applications received for the MM2H program of late.

“The future of Sarawak definitely looks bright, but to keep the momentum going, we need the participation of all Sarawakians. We need our youths to equip themselves with the requisite skills and knowledge to fill up all the vacancies and employment opportunities in various sectors and industries.

“We need to raise the productivity of our workforce through up-skilling and re-skilling. The government can come up with sound policies but we need the active engagement and participation of our people and the private sector which is the engine of growth.”

Above all, we need to maintain our political stability and preserve our racial harmony, something we should never take for granted.

Building on what makes Sarawak special

While Sarawak has made significant progress in economic development, challenges remain. A lot of these challenges are on issues we all share, including the need for sustainable development practices, improving income distribution, enhancing human capital development, and addressing regional disparities.

However, with continued focus on diversification, infrastructure development, sustainable practices, and social inclusivity, Sarawak can further advance its economic development in the years to come, opined Ambassador of Sweden to Malaysia, Dr Joachim Bergström.

“It is very interesting and important to view these developments from a longer time horizon, particularly on infrastructure development, industrialisation and the development of the energy sector.”

On infrastructure, The Swedish ambassador saw that Sarawak has really improved in terms of connectivity through the development of roads, ports and airports which has enhanced its accessibility to regional and global markets.

On energy, Sarawak has developed hydroelectric power which provides a lot of green energy and the opportunity to become a net exporter of green electricity.

“I believe there are a lot of opportunities for cooperation between Sweden and Sarawak as these are areas where we share many similarities and where Swedish know-how and industrial capacity is at the forefront,” he enthused.

“Swedish expertise in infrastructure development can support Sarawak’s economic growth by improving transportation networks, energy systems, and urban planning.

“Investments in sustainable infrastructure projects such as renewable energy, smart cities, and efficient transportation can enhance Sarawak’s connectivity, attract further investments, and stimulate economic activities.”

Sweden is known for its advancements in green technology and renewable energy. Collaborations between Swedish companies and Sarawak can help develop sustainable energy solutions, such as hydropower, solar power, waste to energy and biomass energy.

This, he said, can enhance Sarawak’s energy security, reduce carbon emissions, enable green electricity exports and promote the growth of a green economy.

“Finally, there is the area of Sustainable Forestry and Timber Industry: Sarawak has a significant timber industry, and Swedish expertise in sustainable forestry practices can contribute to its long-term growth.

“Collaborations can focus on promoting responsible forestry management, adopting sustainable harvesting techniques, and knowledge sharing on certification schemes to ensure the long-term conservation of Sarawak’s valuable forest resources.

“I think that to maximise the positive impact of our collaboration we should work together to enable further exchanges between our governments, Swedish companies, local industries, and communities.

“Partnerships should prioritize sustainable development, environmental stewardship, and the well-being of local communities to ensure long-term economic growth that benefits all stakeholders involved.

“I also welcome the Sarawakian government’s efforts to increase checks and balances and that they have looked into the Swedish ombudsman system as a model. Transparent and responsible governance is not only the right thing to do from a moral and ethical perspective towards our citizens but it is also the smart thing to do for business and economic growth. Good governance gives investors confidence and confidence is key for investments.”