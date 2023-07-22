We really miss you, Indonesia’s rock band Ungu tells Sarawakian fans

KUCHING (July 22): Indonesian rock band Ungu is looking forward to making its second appearance in Sarawak at Konsert Rakyat tonight in conjunction with 60th Anniversary Sarawak Independence Day celebration.

Lead vocalist Pasha, whose real name is Sigit Purnomo Said, said they had an overwhelming response by Sarawak fans during their first show here back in 2016.

He also promised that the band’s performance tonight will be a surprise for his fans.

“With such an overwhelming response, we are longing to return to Sarawak to ‘pay’ for the times that we have missed with the fans here during the past seven years,” he told a press conference after attending a luncheon at the residence of the Indonesian Consulate-General in Jalan Stampin Baru here this afternoon.

Having said that, Pasha promised to entertain the fans with the band’s famous song ‘Kekasih Gelapku’ as well as other well-known songs by the band.

He also revealed that the songs to be featured during the concert will be based on surveys done in the state via radio and requests from the Sarawakian fans.

“Some requested ‘Kekasih Gelapku’, some requested ‘Cinta Dalam Hati’, ‘Hampa Hatiku’ and ‘Percaya Padaku’. All of these songs to be performed are based on the requests by our friends here in Sarawak.

“However, if the fans are happy, we might perform more than ten songs,” Pasha said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan said the presence of Ungu band as well as other local artists will surely entertain Sarawakians attending the concert tonight.

He expressed hope that more people will come tonight to witness their performances.

Among those present during the luncheon were Deputy Minister for Tourism Datuk Sebastian Ting and Indonesian Consulate-General in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono.