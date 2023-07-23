Abg Jo calls out Education Ministry for taking sweet time to disburse funds for repair of schools

KUCHING (July 23): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has called out the Ministry of Education for taking things lightly when it comes to disbursement of funds to repair dilapidated schools in the state.

He said there were many rural schools which were either in need of immediate repair or to be rebuilt but due to lack of funds, teachers and students had to make do with the current school infrastructure.

“The Ministry of Education talks the talk but did not disburse funds to repair schools in Sarawak.

“Education is very important and that is why I am a bit miffed with Putrajaya about this. They should walk the talk,” he said when closing the Youth Leadership Camp at SMK Gedong here today.

He pointed out that the dire situation of some schools had left him no choice but to use state funds to repair and even rebuild these schools using state funds such as SK Ulu Segan in Bintulu.

Abang Johari also urged the State Education Department to furnish him with details of the cost to repair SK Sageng in Simunjan, which he had yet to receive until today.

“I recently went to Kampung Sageng and discovered that the school was in a dire state where the floor had sunk due to the structure being on peat soil. But even so, there is a way to fix this.

“I have asked for details and the cost from the Education Department but until today, they have not given me what I asked for.

“I am requesting for the details of SK Sageng because I want to include this in my budget,” he said.

On SMK Gedong, the Premier acknowledged the request by its principal for the new school blocks at the secondary school.

“I will make an effort to do so and based on the estimates, the allocation will be about RM15 million as it involves constructing new blocks,” he said, adding that he will ask for the State Education Department to appoint a consultant for this project.

Earlier, SMK Gedong principal Abdul Wahab Bujang in his speech had sought for assistance from Abang Johari to provide and improve some facilities at the school in view that SMK Gedong is the only secondary school in the district.

“We hope that the Premier would be able to consider providing the school with a new building for Special Education Integration Programme (PPKI) consisting of five classrooms as the current block is no longer safe and currently the PPKI students are placed at the computer room,” he said.

He also requested for a new 15-classroom academic block to replace two blocks that were no longer safe; a multi-purpose hall with 800 to 1,000 persons capacity; and a new skills workshop block to replace the existing one which was no longer safe and needed to be demolished, amongst others.

“We have actually applied for these through the Fourth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan but are still awaiting response on our request,” said Abdul Wahab, noting that the State Education Department has tried to assist them by lowering allocations for the maintenance of some buildings and school facilities.

The Youth Leadership Camp organised by Emart Group, in collaboration with SMK Gedong, aims to promote and cultivate good moral values among youths with emphasis on responsibility, compassion, unity, leadership, gratitude, dedication and courage.

Around 160 students from SMK Gedong participated in the three-day training programme which was one of Emart’s corporate social responsibility activities.

The camp is organised in collaboration with all schools in Sarawak without any participation fee where the goal here is to enhance educational training and to contribute to the welfare of the community.

Also present were chief political secretary to the premier Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, Emart managing director Ngu Ting Sii, Samarahan Resident Irwan Buhari Bujang, and Ministry of International Trade and Investment advisor Datuk Naroden Majais.