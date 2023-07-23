Awareness of Socso benefits vital, says Miri mayor

MIRI (July 23): Miri mayor Adam Yii has urged the community to gain a better understanding of the Social Security Organisation (Socso) benefits.

“Malaysians, especially the Chinese community do not wholly understand why Socso is important, thus the best way to create awareness is through public talks,” he said.

Yii, who is also the Pujut assemblyman, said this when officiating the Socso Benefits Awareness talk held at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall here on Friday (July 21).

Socso, he said, gives social security protection in terms of cash and benefits to employees in case of work injuries, emergencies, occupational sickness, death, or even temporary or permanent loss of income.

The talk that was conducted in Mandarin was a joint initiative between Socso Miri, Miri Zhang Seng Welfare Association, Persatuan Proliferasi Jangkitan dan Kecergasan Kesihatan Miri and Sarawak Traditional Chinese Medicine Association (STCPA).

Also present at the event were Miri Zhang Seng Welfare Association chairman Chong Jun Guan, Dr Tony Kong from STCPA; Penang social worker Chong Sin Wooi and Kuching social worker Teng Tiong Hing.

Chong, in his address, said the association was aware of the hardships faced by families after losing their loved one or the sole provider of the family as they were not well-informed of Socso’s benefits.

“The social security protection provided by Socso can offer security to families of deceased members,” he said.

The public talk was attended by some 100 people and was one of the many programmes at Miri Trade Fair 26, organised by See Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd.

It was sponsored by Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting and STM Lottery Sdn Bhd.