Commemorative book launched in conjunction with S’wak’s 60 Years of Independence celebration

KUCHING (July 23): A commemorative book titled “Sarawak Maju Makmur” was launched at a state dinner held in conjunction with the Sarawak’s 60 Years of Independence celebration last night.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the launching gimmick of the book after a montage video about the special book was screened, depicting the journey of the state leaders in developing Sarawak since independence in 1963.

There was also a screening of a short film entitled “Sayang Sarawak” which tells the story of the lives of three generations of families of former Sarawak independence fighters.

This film also reveals the colorful, bittersweet life, unity and harmony of the people of Sarawak.

Earlier, the guests at the dinner were serenaded with music performed by the Simfoni Orkestra Negeri Sarawak (SONS).

There were also be performances by artistes namely Bob Yusof, Claudia Geres, Charlyn Dare, Christine Chua, Mal Imran, Gabriel Fairuz Louis and Nur Hijrah Yahya.

After the dinner , Abang Johari and other guests of honour went to Dataran Perbarisan to witness the fireworks display.

Present at the dinner were Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, the three Deputy Premiers of Sarawak, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, and Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah who is also minister-in-charge of the celebration.

Other guests included former deputy chief ministers Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan and Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang, the federal and Sarawak ministers and deputy ministers, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, members of parliament, state assemblymen and heads of departments.