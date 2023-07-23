Ethnic cultural show at Lintasan Deasoka proposed

KOTA KINABALU (July 23): Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew has proposed a weekly ethnic cultural performance at Lintasan Deasoka here as part of the Sunday Gaya Street Fair to showcase the traditional culture of the respective races and indigenous ethnic groups in Sabah.

Speaking to reporters after launching the inaugural Arts and Culture Performances Programme initiated by Persatuan Rumpun Bajau Sama Sabah (PRBSS), Kota Kinabalu City Branch on Sunday, she said the weekly cultural show every Sunday morning would be a new tourism product to lure tourists and visitors to the State capital.

“I have discussed this proposed programme with Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Ali, whereby Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) would collaborate with the Sabah Cultural Board (LKNS) in putting up the Sunday cultural show on a regular basis. LKNS is an agency under my ministry.

“In this regard, I suggest that DBKK put up a semi-permanent building (in the vicinity of Lintas Deasoka) for staging the ethnic cultural performances in rotation.

“The Chinese, Kadazandusun and Murut communities are also welcome to present their traditional dances,” Liew, who is also Api-Api assemblywoman, said.

Earlier, in her address, the minister said Sabah is the first holiday destination in Malaysia for most foreign tourists by virtue of our wide range of beautiful and attractive places.

“We have Mount Kinabalu, island resorts and diving spots. Notably, Sabah boasts having 34 indigenous ethnic groups, the biggest such group in the state, each with its own traditional culture. This is, in fact, Sabah’s wealth and a source of revenue for the state through tourism, arts and culture activities.

“We must maintain this unique record of diversity in ethnicity for posterity in tandem with the government’s slogan – Sabah Maju Jaya – that was inspired by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor,” she said.

The Chief Minister is the president of PRBSS.

Formed in 2012, the association has 17 branches throughout the state.

Meanwhile, Liew announced an allocation of RM20,000 from her ministry for PRBSS to purchase a set of kulintangan for its cultural activities.

A kulintangan is a traditional musical instrument peculiar to Sabah’s indigenous ethnic groups. It is played during festivals, celebrations and official events. Music is composed on a row of eight or nine small brass kettle gongs (on a rack) that are struck by two wooden beaters.

Also present were Petagas assemblyman Awang Ahmad Sah Awang Sahari, PRBSS Vice-President Datuk Japlin Akim, and head of PRBSS KK City Branch, Hj Shamsuddin Awang Aman.