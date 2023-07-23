Honouring early Sarawak women patriots’ journey into unfamiliar territory

THE celebration of Sarawak’s diamond jubilee of independence from Great Britain brings back fond memories of the aspirations and struggles of our early women patriots, reigniting the spirit of patriotism.

The women in Sarawak have made great progress. I cannot help but think back to the beginning of it all – when they journeyed into what was perceived to be a male-dominated territory as they moved out from the confines of traditional norms and values, and worked alongside their male counterparts in pursuit of a better Sarawak for all.

It was in 1946 when the anti-cession movement opposed the capitulation of Sarawak to the British Crown by the Brooke government that they began to emerge and move towards participating in mainstream politics. The opportunities extended to the fairer sex pointed to the freedom that Sarawak women enjoyed in the early days, and which indeed persists up to the present time.

The high status of women in society has been one of the characteristics shared by indigenous people since the beginning of time. Even the first locals to attend ‘school’ when a small class was established soon after James Brooke’s arrival were women.

Early education

The introduction of formal education in the late 1840s ushered in a new era paving the way for both men and women to gain access to opportunities which otherwise, they would not have experienced if they continued to remain illiterate.

The intention to cede Sarawak to the British Crown by the last White Rajah Charles Vyner Brooke was made known in February 1946. His willingness to give up his responsibilities after the war and the lack of confidence in Anthony Brook (the son of his brother Bertram Brooke and the heir apparent) made the cession possible.

The cession caused a serious split in the Malay community, with one group in favour of a colony and the other opposed to it, preferring the Brooke family to continue their rule.

The State Council meeting in May that year was extremely tense over the issue.

The members who supported cession spoke of the great progress that would take place under a colonial government, particularly in education, agriculture and health services, while the speakers who were against cession believed that the continuation of Brooke rule would pave the way for securing self-government. To them, supporting cession would spurn the independence of Sarawak.

Traditional elite

The traditional elite in the Sarawak Malay National Union (MNU) saw the restoration of the Brooke rule as a return to the status quo ante in which they had occupied a position of power and prestige. Some of them believed that if the Rajah refused to rule, his power would revert to the people who would then choose their own successor and their own government.

There were mixed views on the cession issue. The motivation of the younger Malays who provided the most active force within the MNU was more complex. The younger activists, who were mostly English educated Malays of non-aristocratic origin, found that they had more in common politically with the educated Ibans of Sarawak Dayak Association (SDA).

They saw the return of Brookes as providing an interim period that would allow the development of a multi-racial political organisation.

Despite the wide difference in interests and attitudes that existed within MNU, the younger Malays were prepared to cooperate with members of the traditional elite for a common goal – the restoration of Brooke rule, which they believed was the only means of obtaining political independence.

Consequently, a desultory anti-cession campaign was directed by the MNU and SDA (these two cooperative and uplift societies had transformed into political parties following the announcement of the cession).

The campaign took the form of expressions of loyalty to Bertram and Anthony who were still in England during this period. Cables and letters from Anthony and other members of the anti-cession faction in England helped to keep alive the spirit of the two anti-cession parties.

The cession kindled the spirit of nationalism and brought about political consciousness among the women. A few Iban women had joined their male counterparts in SDA, including Dato Sri Tra Zehnder and Barbara Mendu Bay.

Rise of women organisations

The Malay women from the Kaum Ibu (Women’s Organisation) went further. They set up the MNU Women’s Section. More than 1,000 Malay women attended their inaugural meeting, where Lily Eberwein was elected chairman and Datuk Ajibah Abol, the secretary.

Similar women associations were formed in Sibu and other parts of Sarawak. These organisations played an important role in the anti-cession campaign and in providing an opportunity to Malay women for political expression.

It was an extraordinary development that Malay women should now be speaking on a platform and taking part in politics. Their representatives spoke eloquently on subjects ranging from Malay nationalist movements and Sarawak’s history, to the backwardness of women in Sarawak, and then, they demanded for rights.

There was no trace of the bashfulness that so characterised a woman in the old days as they engaged in petitioning the colonial government, taking part in demonstrations and other related activities. They stood out on just as firm and equal ground as that of any man, in full realisation of the role they had to play towards social change in the country.

Tra, Mendu, Lily and Ajibah were united in their stand against cession. These early women patriots had been beaten by the police while taking to the streets in protest against cession and suffered bruises as a result of beatings.

Anti-cession

Lily, in particular, was widely recognised for her fight against cession. When Anthony’s wife Kathleen Brooke came to Sarawak to support the anti-cession movement (Anthony was then banned from entering Sarawak by the colonial government for his stand against cession), Lily accompanied her most of the time.

They travelled to remote longhouses and villages to meet with the ‘tuai rumah’ (longhouse chieftains) and ‘penghulu’ (village headmen) in order to gain support for the cause. Some of the places could only be reached on foot or by boat, but the women were not the least deterred.

On Dec 20, 1946, the colonial government released a circular: “Any government servant who associates himself with any activity designed to keep open the question of cession or commits any act of disloyalty to the government will render himself liable to instant dismissal,” ran its last paragraph.

As a result, 400 government servants resigned from their jobs within a period of three months in support of the anti-cession movement. Lily and Ajibah, who refused to conform to the circular’s direction, were among those who resigned.

When the colonial government continued to ignore the anti-session movement in the hope that it would simply ‘fade away’, another group, ‘Rukun Tigabelas’ (Thirteen Precepts) dedicated to direct action was formed in August 1948.

This led to the assassination of the second governor of Sarawak, Duncan Stewart in early December 1949 by a member of Rukun Tigabelas, Rosly Dhobi.

While the incident was intended to restore Sarawak’s independence, Stewart’s death sent a wave of horror through all communities, which together with the government’s punitive actions, virtually destroyed the anti-cession movement.

Early in 1951, Anthony urged the various anti-cessions societies not to demonstrate ever again. In a dignified notice to the press, he announced that he was asking his friends and supporters in Sarawak to accept His Majesty’s government.

Consequently, many of the civil servants who had resigned resumed their respective jobs.

Women’s participation in the unprecedented anti-cession movement paved the way for what was to be their involvement in politics in later days. To mention a few, Bibi McPherson, Hajah Sharifah Hasidah (mother of Datuk Sharifah Mordiah Tuanku Fauzi, formerly the state’s assistant minister of welfare and women affairs), Dayang Mariam Abang Zawawi and Hamipah Mobil were also among the early women patriots who marched into the streets together with other women activists, carrying placards and banners to protest against cession.

Call to patriotism

Although the attempt to liberate Sarawak from the British colony had been unsuccessful, for the women the cession was a catalyst, a call to patriotism, a journey into uncharted territory.

It was to be the beginning of a challenging road ahead.

Lily, Mendu and Tra were among the local leaders and individuals who met with the Cobbold Commission in 1962 on behalf of their respective communities to discuss Sarawak’s rights in relation to the formation of Malaysia.

The commission was an independent body set up to gauge the people’s response to the formation of the Federation of Malaysia on key issues raised.

The three women had earlier voiced their concern over Sarawak being a part of the Federation, stating that their country was not ready for the partnership.

They believed that they needed more Sarawakians to be highly educated before they could make such a crucial decision.

The colonial government seemed to have made up its mind to relinquish control over Sarawak to the Federation of Malaysia. Circumstances were also said to have paved the way for the successful implementation of the Malaysia proposal in September 1963: the threat of communist uprisings; Sukarno’s idea of uniting Indonesia with Borneo, Malaya, Philippines and Brunei; and the Commission’s claim that a majority of the population was in favour of the formation of Malaysia.

Independence from Britain

Sarawak declared its independence from Great Britain on July 22, 1963 and remained independent for three months until it decided to be a partner in the formation of the Federation of Malaysia on Sept 16, 1963.

Sarawakians were able to transcend their racial and religious identity and fight for what they believed to be best for Sarawak, as evidenced by the early political development, the struggle against cession, and the events leading to the formation of Malaysia.

For the women, as I wrote in a book ‘Sarawak Women in Politics – The Pioneers’ published by the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak, their sacrifices were immense; their rewards were no gold, silver or wealth, but the fulfilment of a long harboured desire to see the liberation of a new generation of women, many of whom have taken leadership and responsible positions in politics, public service and society in the days that followed.

They had travelled down the first road. They had stepped into uncharted territory, which many people feared to tread.

They emerged from the quiet enclave of the past, breaking the taboo that had ensnared the feminine gender, to lead a crusade that would bring women to new dominion.