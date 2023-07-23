Make full use of association to address issues, grievances, e-hailers in Sibu advised

SIBU (July 23): Those providing e-hailing services here are advised to make full use of a newly-association as a platform where they are able to voice out their concerns and collectively address the challenges affecting this segment of the transport industry.

In stating this, the Dudong branch chairman of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Wong Ching Yong said the setting-up of the Sibu E-hailing Association was meant to benefit the e-hailing operators by way of conveying their needs and requests to the government.

“They (requests) include seeking funds, through the association, from the elected representatives towards enhancing members’ welfare and also the development of the business,” he said in his speech for the association’s inaugural annual general meeting (AGM) here recently.

Wong expressed his hope for local e-hailing drivers to unite under this newly-established association and work together to overcome all the challenges.

Adding on, the SUPP man said the establishment of Sibu E-hailing Association was the result of his commitment made during the election last year.

“At that time, a group of e-hailing drivers had approached and related to me issues that they were facing, and I had promised to assist in forming an association, regardless of the election outcome,” he added.

Wong said despite not winning in the polls, he remained steadfast in fulfilling this pledge.

“I truly understand that e-hailing drivers work hard every day to make a living; thus, the challenges that they face in their operations must not be overlooked.

“That’s why I pledged my commitment to helping them form an association, regardless of the election outcome.

“Having fulfilled this promise, the onus now falls upon the e-hailing drivers themselves to maximise the potential of this platform for their benefit,” he said.