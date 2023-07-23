Malaysian singer-songwriter Talitha Tan lashes out at The 1975’s Matt Healy, rues cancelled show dedicated to late mother

KUALA LUMPUR (July 23): Many have been on the receiving end of the cancellation of the remaining two days of Good Vibes Festival (GVF) 2023 after the now infamous tirade and actions of English pop rock band, The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy.

For Malaysian singer-songwriter, Talitha Tan, 27, it hit a little harder not being able to perform on the final day of the festival as scheduled.

She had posted on Instagram on July 20 that she was both thankful and excited to be back onstage, after losing her mother in a tragic incident exactly a month ago.

The body of Tan’s mother, Jenny Wong was found at a waterfall in Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor after a trip to the location with a friend and their bodies were found pinned between rocks, believed to be swept away by the strong current following a heavy rain upstream.

Upon cancellation of GVF 2023, Tan expressed her disappointment and frustration as she had planned to dedicate her comeback onstage to her mother.

She shared a screenshot of a private message she sent to Healy telling how she was a fan, but how the tantrum by his ‘white privilege ass’ had left ‘many lives ruined’, leaving many to suffer the consequences.

“I hope one day you wake up and feel the pain you have caused.”

Tan also shared several other Insta stories that among others stated, “Matt Healy does not get to get away thinking he’s the hero here” as well as a jibe at the singer saying, “And now you can go back to your country thinking you did an ‘amazing’ thing for Malaysia’s ‘young people”.

Many on social media were moved by the singer’s moving sharing, including a tearful snap that she captioned, “I am sorry I didn’t get to dedicate this to you. Mummy I owe you my life.” — Malay Mail