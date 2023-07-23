Medical association’s Kuching-Bintulu bike ride raises RM200k for cancer foundation

BINTULU (July 23): A total of RM200,000 was raised for ROSE Foundation through Malaysian Medical Association’s (MMA) Sepeda Amal Borneo 2023, a 700 km charity bicycle ride from Kuching to Bintulu.

A total of 20 participants including two cancer survivors took part in the six-day ride from July 15 to 21.

Along the route, the cyclists passed through Kuching, Sibu, Sri Aman, before finally arriving at the entrance of the Promenade Hotel in Bintulu on July 21 for the closing ceremony, where a cheque with the amount raised was presented to the ROSE Foundation.

The charity ride is an initiative to raise funds for cervical cancer screening for marginalized women in Sarawak.

In a press release, MMA president Dr Muruga Raj praised the participants and the event’s organising committee for its success.

“I am sure the six days of cycling would have been extremely tiring for the 20 participants but at the same time, enjoyable. Congratulations to the cyclists, volunteers, officials and the organizing committee for their efforts in making Sepeda Amal Borneo 2023 a success.

“We applaud the efforts by ROSE Foundation in emphasizing the importance of cervical screening. Through its Programme ROSE, it has managed to increase awareness on cervical cancer while significantly making an impact in many women’s lives,” he said.

He also invited more Malaysians to come forward and donate as the campaign aims to raise at least another RM50,000 for a total of RM250,000.

Those interested in donating can go to https://mma.org.my/cyclists-profile/ for more information. Donations can also be made online before Aug 31 to MMA Foundation Donation – UOB Bank account 240 305 798 5, with transaction details SAB2023 Donation.