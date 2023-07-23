Missing Tawau man’s body found inside crocodile

KOTA KINABALU (July 23): The body of a 60-year-old man who was recently reported missing was found inside an 800-kilogramme, 14-foot crocodile in Tawau on Sunday.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson, a team from the Sabah Wildlife Department and firefighters had spotted the male crocodile, shot it dead and cut open its stomach to retrieve the body of Addi Bangsa.

After an identification process by family members of the deceased, the body was handed over to the police for further action.

The fourth day of the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation concluded at 11am.

The senior citizen was first reported missing on July 20, after he was believed to have been attacked by a crocodile when getting down to his boat near Kampung Sungai Mas-Mas around 4am on July 19.

A SAR operation comprising police and firefighters was immediately carried out to look for him the same day via a surface search in a three-kilometre radius along the riverbank where he was first reported missing.