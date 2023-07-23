Motorcycle pillion dies, rider slightly hurt in crash along Bintulu-Miri coastal road

BINTULU (July 23): A pillion rider died early today when the motorcycle he was on crashed into a bush and hit an electric pole on the side of the road.

Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit said the accident occurred around 3am at the junction of Samalaju along Bintulu-Miri coastal road.

“The pillion rider died at the scene while the rider suffered minor injuries,” he said in a statement.

He said during the incident, the duo was travelling from the direction of Similajau towards Samalaju when their machine went out of control.

“The identity of the victim has not yet been obtained because no identification was found on the body at the scene,” he said.

The victim, believed to be a local man in his 20s, was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene due to severe internal injuries.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Police thus urged those who have a missing family member to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the investigating officer Insp Pung Ting Khang (013-7859383) or Bintulu district police headquarters (086-318304).