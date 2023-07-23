Parked car vandalised, set on fire by a group of men in Kuching

KUCHING (July 23): A car that was parked in front of a coffee shop at Mile 9 here was vandalised and set on fire by a group of men around 12.10am this morning.

The incident was recorded and also shared by netizens on social media, who speculated that the suspects might be the same gang who vandalised a car that was parked in front of a coffee shop at Batu Kawa on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said the car was totally destroyed by fire.

“No injuries was reported from the fire,” it added.

At the scene, the firefighters from the Siburan fire station managed to control and extinguished the fire using water that was sourced from the fire engine.

It was also revealed that the owner of the car did not come forward throughout the whole operation.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite and the area was safe, the firefighters wrapped up the operation.