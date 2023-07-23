PKR to contest 58 seats in six states including 20 candidates in Selangor

SHAH ALAM (July 23): PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last night unveiled the party’s 58 state election candidates across all six states.

He said PKR will field 20 candidates in Selangor, 13 in Penang, 10 in Kedah, six each in Negeri Sembilan and Kelantan, and three in Terengganu.

The PKR candidate announcement took place at Laman MBSA, Shah Alam.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties DAP and Amanah are expected to name their candidates in the next few days.

In his speech, Anwar, praised the performances of Selangor caretaker menteri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Negeri Sembilan caretaker menteri besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and said that both leaders will be fielded to defend their seats.

Meanwhile, celebrity-turned-politician Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad, or known by his stage name, Altimet, will be contesting at Lembah Jaya.

Three-term state assemblyman Elizabeth Wong’s name was dropped from the candidate list, as Phua Pei Lei will be fielded to replace the former to contest the Bukit Lanjan seat.

He also announced that Kota Anggerik incumbent Najwan Halimi will retain his seat.

Najwan was recently criticised for his alleged racist remarks against an Indian ethnic candidate from Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

“Humans make mistakes, as the president I will ensure that the party represents the Malays, Chinese l, Indians and Ibans,” he said.

Anwar said Aminuddin’s position as Negeri Sembilan menteri besar candidate will be discussed if the alliance of PH and BN wins the upcoming state election.

Anwar said that the proposal to retain Aminuddin as MB had also been discussed with Barisan Nasional Chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“We should defend him as Menteri Besar. Brother Aminudin has done a lot of work and has put effort in programmes involving the people.

“There is no room for people to say that this menteri besar is hard to find or not polite,” he said.

In Terengganu, Anwar said, former Terengganu PKR chairman, Mohd Azan Ismail will contest in the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, which will be held simultaneously on 12 August.

The Election Commission has set the polling day in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on August 12, candidate nominations on July 29 and early voting on August 8. – Malay Mail