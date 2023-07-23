PM reminds ministries, agencies to implement projects immediately

GUA MUSANG (July 23): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reminded all ministries and agencies to ensure an immediate implementation of every project announced by the government.

The Finance Minister said he did not want the projects announced just before the state elections not implemented as promised after the polls.

“Don’t announce during state polls, then forget about it. I don’t want that and because of that I want all agencies to monitor their respective projects.

“The announced projects must be implemented and in the event of a delay, it needs to be informed to the relevant parties for further action,” he said in his speech at the Kelantan-level Sentuhan Kasih Desa programme at Dataran Kesedar Paloh 2, here today.

Also present was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Anwar said the projects included the road upgrading in several Orang Asli settlements in Kelantan announced by Ahmad Zahid at the event.

The announcement shows that the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development led by Ahmad Zahid gives high priority to the welfare of the Orang Asli by focusing on solving the problems faced by the community, he said.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid in his speech announced the allocation of RM200 million for the road upgrading projects involving Kuala Betis-Pos Balar and Pos Belatim-Kuala Betis-Pos Bihai areas in Gua Musang.

“As the Minister of Finance, I know that the amount is not small. But I hope it can be expedited.

“I have also asked senior officials from agencies related to the projects to provide progress report from time to time,” he said.

Anwar also urged all parties to focus on the problems faced by the Orang Asli community.

“The Orang Asli problem is our problem, the Orang Asli family is our family, and the Orang Asli children are our children…if you are not satisfied with what the government is doing, give suggestions because the government is not perfect.

“…but the government holds the trust and will work as hard as possible to implement change,” said Anwar. – Bernama