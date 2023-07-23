PM to announce several fixed remunerations for civil servants soon

KOTA BARU (July 23): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will announce several fixed remunerations for civil servants, including teachers, in the next week or two.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said he will chair the first management meeting on the salary scheme adjustment next week.

“I think the old approach to the salary adjustment scheme needs to be revamped, wait for the announcement and some adjustments within the next one or two weeks,” he said.

He said this at the Cakna Madani Programme with education services officers at the Universiti Sains Malaysia Health Campus near Kubang Kerian here today. Also present was Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

On July 13, Anwar said that a proposal will be made for the civil service salary scheme to be improved in stages based on the country’s economic capabilities and that it would be discussed in a meeting with Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Public Service Department director-general Datuk Zulkapli Mohamad before the state elections take place on August 12.

Elaborating, Anwar said reasonable and fair remuneration would be given to civil servants in the country since there has been no increase for quite a long time.

“This adjustment is to increase the salary scheme of teachers and other civil servants and, thus, reduce the salary gap.

“This is not because of the coming state elections, but I want to be known as Anwar who is caring,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also stressed that he will continue to fight against corruption and eradicate the practice of stealing from the nation’s coffers.

“I will continue to speak up about governance and corruption, I will fight to the end. Insya-Allah, I will do it if Allah gives me the strength to save the country,” he said. — Bernama