Private school teacher in Sibu loses RM89,000 in online investment scam

SIBU (July 23): A male private school teacher, who is his early 30s lost RM89,000 after falling victim to an online investment scam.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the victim met a girl known as `Joyee Yap Jia Yuan’ through the Tantan app.

“A few days later, the suspect invited the victim to make gold investment, which promised about 18 per cent profits from the total investment capital made.

“The victim was then told to download the BFMDTRADE app and was given an explanation pertaining to the investment (scheme) before being asked by the suspect to pay investment funds to a few accounts,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Mohd Azman said the victim had made 18 transactions amounting to RM89,000 to 11 different bank accounts between the end of April 2023 to end of May 2023.

“The victim only realised that he was duped after failing to receive any returns from his investment and the suspect was unreachable,” he added.

Mohd Azman said the victim lodged the police report on July 21 and police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azman advised the public to only invest on the platforms that are registered with Bank Negara Malaysia and the Malaysia Securities Commission, besides getting financial advices only from registered agents.

In addition, he said the people should not easily believe in any investment schemes that offers high profits in a short period of time.