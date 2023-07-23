Salahuddin Ayub dead, daughter confirms

KUALA LUMPUR (July 23): Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub has died at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah (HSB) in Alor Setar, his daughter Siti Fatihah Salahuddin confirmed tonight.

Rumours were already spreading earlier that Salahuddin was declared brain dead today, following his aneurysm earlier this week.

The minister was rushed to the hospital on Friday after experiencing nausea and vomiting, where he was confirmed to have suffered from an aneurysm and underwent surgery.

“It is with sorrow that we announce the death of our family’s head, Salahuddin Ayub, at 9.23pm on July 23, 2023,” Siti Fatihah said on her Facebook page.

According to the minister’s press secretary, Salahuddin’s body will be brought to his mother’s home in Tanjung Piai, Johor, with details of his funeral to be announced later.

Earlier today, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said Salahuddin was “quite critical” following the emergency surgery for his aneurysm but was considered stable.

Salahuddin’s death will trigger a by-election for the federal seat of Pulai in Johor, which he first won in 2018 and successfully defended last year.

He was the deputy president of Parti Amanah Negara, the PAS splinter party that he and others formed following a clear-out of the progressive faction from the Islamist party in 2015. — Malay Mail