Salahuddin’s condition stable but critical, says Dr Zaliha

KUALA TERENGGANU (July 23): Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub is in stable but critical condition after successfully undergoing surgery at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah (HSB) in Alor Setar, according to Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The Health Minister said she would be visiting Salahuddin today to find out the progress of his recovery.

“His condition is stable but quite critical and we are praying for his health. Yesterday’s surgery was a success and we are monitoring his condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” she told reporters after launching the state-level “Madani Afiat and One Hour Malaysia Clean-Up” programme at Perumahan Rakyat Padang Hiliran here today.

Salahuddin’s press secretary Syakirin Husnal had said that the minister was rushed to HSB at about 10.15pm on Friday after experiencing nausea and vomiting, before he was confirmed suffering a brain haemorrhage and underwent surgery. – Bernama