Salahuddin’s demise a huge loss, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (July 23): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described the demise of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub as a huge loss for him, personally, and his family.

Admitting to being affected by the sad news, the Prime Minister said that the services of Salahuddin, who was also the Amanah deputy president, could not be materially repaid.

“He was known for being of an esteemed character, be it to his friends or foes. A strong figure who works and is very obedient to trust and responsibility.

“Rest now, my friend,” he posted on Facebook tonight.

The Prime Minister also prayed that Allah SWT will give his family patience and perseverance, and his soul be showered with mercy and placed among the pious.

Salahuddin died at 9.23pm today at the age of 61 at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah.

Yesterday, Salahuddin’s press secretary, Syakirin Husnal said the minister was taken to the emergency ward of the HSB at about 10.15pm on Friday after suffering from nausea and vomiting before being diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage by a specialist. — Bernama