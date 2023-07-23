Sarawak Merdeka: Youths share their hopes and aspirations for the future

KUCHING (July 23): As Sarawak commemorates its 60 years of independence, The Borneo Post set out to explore the perspectives of the younger generation on what it means to be a Sarawakian, and on their hopes for the future.

Zora Syawe Wyin, 19, said the diversity of races, richness in culture and beautiful nature is what makes Sarawak more unique than other states in Malaysia.

“We are constantly exposed to nature with beautiful mountains, caves, beaches and many more. Perhaps it’s because we are not a busy city like Kuala Lumpur that our air is fresher and cleaner.

“That is what I love about Sarawak,” said Zora.

On the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence, she said it is important that all Sarawakians be proud of their state.

“We have the friendliest people and we are rich in traditions that cannot be found anywhere else but in Sarawak. Be proud that you are a part of this unique and amazing state.”

On the development front, Zora said she hopes that Sarawak can increase the use of technology as this can help improve the education system and work efficiency.

“Many Sarawakians who have an interest in technology or in fields that require advanced technology may end up migrating to other states or countries because their expectations cannot be met here.

“I hope Sarawak can reach that technological standard so that we can advance the state even further.”

Zora’s twin sister Zoe Syawe Hui said she loves that Sarawak boasts a number of unique heritage dishes from its various ethnic groups.

“Sarawak is full of delicious food and cuisines that come from various races – all of which have a unique taste of their own. Some foods are really hard to find even in Sarawak, so I really appreciate it when I get the chance to enjoy it,” she said.

She envisions Sarawak’s future to be more developed and advanced in terms of technology, and hopes to see public transport like Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and Light Rail Transit (LRT) trains available throughout the state.

In terms of education, Zoe hoped the state’s education system would be improved upon so that Sarawak could produce a higher standard of graduates who could compete globally.

Moreover, she hopes Sarawak to be more globally recognised and become a popular destination for tourists.

“The state hosts the Rainforest World Music Festival, so events like this will help the state gain more popularity. We should be proud to be Sarawakians as we have already enjoyed 60 years of independence.

“Let’s work harder to make Sarawak a better state.”

Another passionate Sarawakian, Naomi Ruran Odau, 19, said the state’s diversity is unique and difficult to find elsewhere, and the people all the more remarkable for being able to live in harmony.

Like Zora, Naomi also hopes to see more technological development, especially to connect rural areas to the world.

She said when she visits her parents’ village in Long Banga and Long Bedian in Baram, communication is difficult due to the lack of stable network or internet connection.

On this special occasion, Naomi reminded the people of the state to come together in unity for their shared love of the state.

“Together we can create a future that embodies our aspirations and builds upon the foundations laid by those who came before us. Let us be proud of our heritage, celebrate our diversity, and work hand in hand towards a brighter tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Alyaa Natasha Yusuf, 19, said Sarawak’s uniqueness lies in its diverse ecosystem, ancient rainforest, majestic mountains and pristine coastlines – making it a paradise for nature lovers.

“One of the highlights of Sarawak is its lush rainforests, which are among the oldest and most biodiverse in the world. These forests are home to a remarkable array of plant and animal species, including endangered species such as orangutans, proboscis monkeys, and hornbills,” she said.

On her hopes, Alyaa envisions Sarawak to be as advanced as Japan, and for Sarawakians to no longer be viewed as “still living on trees” by certain outsiders.

“Sarawak has abundant natural resources, and it would be beneficial to see a shift towards sustainable development practices.

“We should emphasise renewable energy sources, responsible land and forest management, and ecotourism to help preserve the state’s rich biodiversity to promote long-term economic growth.”

She also said that by fostering mutual respect, understanding and cooperation, the people can overcome challenges and work towards a brighter future for all.

“Let us invest in education and skills development, empower our youth and build a skilled workforce that can adapt to the changing needs of the world,” said Alyaa.

Benedict John, 19, said what makes him proud to be a Sarawakian is the way the many races and ethnicities in the state are able to live together in harmony.

“We all play a different and crucial role in improving Sarawak into a loved and popular destination. I hope that Sarawakians can treasure the state’s history and heritage because past events are proof of how much Sarawak has improved over the last few decades,” he said.

Afrina Firzana Al-khalid, 19, said she too is proud of Sarawak’s diversity despite the differences in terms of culture, beliefs and language.

“As someone who is a mix of Malay, Iban and Melanau, I grew up with exposure to different celebrations. That’s how my parents taught us the different cultures that we have here in Sarawak.

“Let’s accept the diversity that exists in our state and celebrate our individual differences. We can do great things by working together and encouraging mutual respect, harmony and understanding among all Sarawakians,” she said.

“May this momentous 60th anniversary serve as a reminder of our strength, resiliency, and the strength of unity as a whole.”