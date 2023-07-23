SBA chairman bags Most Potential Award at S’wak Open Bonsai & Suiseki C’ship

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 23): Sarawak Bonsai Association (SBA) chairman Johnson Jong was announced as the 2023 SBA Most Potential Award recipient at the Sarawak Open Bonsai & Suiseki Championship at La Promenade here today.

Lee Kuok Hua received the 2023 SBA Hock Seng Lee trophy, while Wong Teck Choi was presented with two awards – 2023 SBA Most Creative Award and 2023 SBA Best in Show Award.

Judging was carried out by specialists from the Malaysia Bonsai and Suiseki Society (MBSS) and SBA.

Also among the panel of judges were two distinguished Bonsai experts from Taiwan, Zhang Yong Shou and Xu Rong Chang.

Presenting the trophies and prizes to the winners was Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Sarawak Open Bonsai & Suiseki Championship is running from July 20 to 29 at La Promenade Mall.

The competition’s organising chairman Hayes Teo said 209 entries were received, with185 of the entries for bonsai trees and the remaining for suiseki.

He added the category of sizes for the bonsai trees in the competition range from ‘miniature’, ‘small’, ‘medium’ and ‘large’.

In his speech, Teo congratulated all 22 winners of each category as well as the recipients of the four prestigious awards.

“I would like to express my personal gratitude to Hock Seng Lee (HSL) for their contribution in making this a great competition. This championship presents a wonderful opportunity for the public to immerse themselves in the captivating art of bonsai,” Teo said.

HSL executive directors Tony Yu and Simon Lau were also present at the ceremony.