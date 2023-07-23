SUPP Youth tells Health Ministry to review reassignment of contract doctors

MIRI (July 23): Ministry of Health (MoH) should review and improve the reassignment mechanism for the contract doctors.

In voicing out this appeal, Sarawak United People Party (SUPP) Youth’s publicity and information secretary Kelvin Hii said the reassignment of contract doctors had lately become a subject of great concern here.

“The reassignment of contract doctors may result in a slowdown of medical services and the increase in the workload for existing doctors.

“Thus, MoH should review this reassignment of contract doctors. This is a crucial matter and deserves serious attention,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Hii, also the Pujut branch chief of SUPP Youth, said based on recent news, around 40 doctors would be reassigned to other areas.

“As I said earlier, this would lead to a slowdown in medical services at Miri Hospital and add to the burden of existing doctors.

“Miri Hospital handles many cases daily, attending to patients not only from the city but also from the outskirts and nearby towns.

“A reduction in medical personnel would undoubtedly leave an impact.”

On the issue of 200 doctors who were initially supposed to be assigned to Sarawak but had declined the posting for whatever reasons, Hii said such matter must be given great attention.

“Many new contract doctors from outside Sarawak have limited knowledge about Sarawak, and they do have concerns about coming to Sarawak.

“In this regard, the ministry should assign more locally-graduated contract doctors to serve in Sarawak and increase the number of positions in government hospitals to improve the medical standard in the state.

“If the issue of doctor reassignment leading to a shortage of medical personnel in Sarawak continued to persist, I would suggest the federal government to promptly grant healthcare autonomy to Sarawak so that the state government could directly address the shortage of medical personnel and increase the number of healthcare positions to meet the unique geographical challenges in Sarawak,” he added.