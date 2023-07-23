S’wak Teachers Union hails Starlink Internet service as enabling faster development in education

SIBU (July 23): Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) lauds the government’s move to install the Starlink Internet service, which would help improve connectivity and bring about faster development in the field of education.

STU president Kullin Djayang said now with better Internet access, it could bridge the gap in information technology (IT) literacy between the rural and urban students.

Adding on, he said this would definitely facilitate the rural students in sourcing information and references via the Internet better than before.

“Hopefully, this effort would not be just another announcement or a political rhetoric, but one that would be implemented immediately throughout the country, especially across the rural areas in Sarawak, so as to bring about greater impact on the teaching and learning process,” he said in a statement issued in connection with STU’s Supreme Council meeting held in Kuching recently.

On July 15, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the government’s plan to install 40 Starlink satellite Internet devices at institutions of higher education (IPTs) nationwide, as a way to help students who were unable to study due to unreliable Internet connectivity.

Anwar said the decision was made during his recent virtual meeting with SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk.

On July 20, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, in a Facebook post, said the network facility and service provider licence had been provided to Starlink to allow it to make available satellite Internet services in Malaysia, especially in the remote pockets.

On a related matter, Kullin called upon the government to also take into account the economic situation of the people, especially those living in the countryside and the interior areas.

“These people are from the low-income groups (B40) and therefore, the charges for Internet usage should be set at a reasonable or lower rate so that all of them can use Internet facilities easily and comfortably,” he pointed out.