Syndicate impersonating as govt officials to cheat busted in KK

KOTA KINABALU (July 23): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is believed to have busted a syndicate whose members have masqueraded as government officials to cheat the public.

Seven of the suspects aged 20 to 30 were apprehended in a series of recent raids carried out by Sabah MACC and police in several locations around Kota Kinabalu.

Sources said the suspects were believed to have scammed hundreds of thousands of ringgit out of their victims by impersonating as MACC and Home Ministry senior officials.

The sources further said that the remand application process under Section 117 of the Penal Code will be made against them at the Kota Kinabalu Special Corruption Court here on Monday.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy, when contacted on Sunday to confirm the arrest, said the case was investigated in accordance with Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He called on members of the public who have information of this syndicate to come forward and cooperate with the MACC.

Karunanithy also reminded the public to not easily believe individuals who introduce themselves as senior government officials, and to not lend their bank accounts to others.