Two killed in car-motorcycle accident at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (July 23): A 13-year-old boy who was seated at the rear passenger seat of a car perished after a high-powered motorcycle crashed into the side of the vehicle at Mile 24 Jalan Kuching-Serian around 6.30pm yesterday.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the deceased was identified as Michael Ebes Ali from Kampung Simpok, Jalan Padawan.

Also perished in the crash was the motorcyclist, identified as Jamebres Jurim, 24 from Kampung Semada Mawang, Simunjan, he added.

According to Abang Zainal, the boy’s father was negotiating a turn into a junction when the left side of the car was struck by the motorcycle.

“The father was making a turn into the junction in order to make a U-turn back to Kuching from Serian,” he said in a press statement.

Abang Zainal said both the boy and the motorcyclist were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“The boy’s mother and his eight-year-old sibling, who were also inside the car were not physically injured,” he added.

Both the bodies of the deceased were brought to the Serian Hospital for further action.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.