Always uphold, promote unity in community, JKKKs called

MIRI (July 24): The village security and development committees (JKKKs) must continue to uphold and promote the spirit of unity in the community, and one way to do this is by holding more activities meant to foster closer ties among the villagers.

In making this call, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Senadin branch secretary Councillor Jeffery Phang said strong unity at grassroots had always been the basis of solidarity among the people in a state or a country.

“Through close friendship and unity prevailing among the people, all efforts to develop Sarawak can be carried out, within the same understanding of the ‘Segulai, Sejalai’ (Together, One Road) concept,” he said in a speech prior to kicking off the ‘Gerak Sihat: Senam Sihat Perpaduan’ programme at Kampung Pujut Tanjung Batu multipurpose hall near here yesterday.

Phang represented Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin at the event, organised by the village’s neighbourhood committee (KRT).

Touching on Sarawak Day 2023 celebration on Saturday, the councillor said apart from being a very lively occasion, all Sarawakians must always remember that the event commemorated a significant event in the state’s history.

“Sarawak’s independence could not happen by itself without the sacrifices and efforts of our past leaders.

“Like what our Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) said at Padang Merdeka in Kuching yesterday (Saturday), it’s very important for us to know our history so that the present and future generations could continue to strive for the development of our beloved Motherland of Sarawak.

“Let us all remain united and always out to ensure that Bumi Kenyalang would remain on a solid track.”

Phang said the people of Sarawak must have solid knowledge to further develop the state.

“We should encourage our youths to always seek knowledge by ensuring that they could receive high-quality education.

“However, we must also remember that the health of the body is also important – as the saying goes: ‘a fit body, a smart brain’.

“Live a healthy lifestyle, and take good care of your health and the health of your family – maintain a healthy diet, exercise regularly, and also go for annual health check-ups,” he said.