BCF 2023: Blowpipe competition attracts 44 participants

SIBU (July 24): A total of 44 participants took part in the International Blowpipe Competition held at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang on Saturday.

The one-day competition was organised by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) in conjunction with Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) 2023.

Event organising chairman Councillor Christopher Kelebit said the participants came from various parts of the state.

“A total of 44 participants are taking part in the competition this time. Apart from Sibu, they came from Bintangor, Sarikei, Saratok, Bintulu, Selangau, Bau, Kuching and Kota Samarahan,” he told reporters when met.

“Unfortunately, the participants from Brunei could not come this year.”

Two categories were contested – Professional and Semi-Professional – with the winners receiving cash prizes and a trophy each.

The competition was officiated by Penghulu Dennis Ansam who represented political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak, Romeo Christopher Tegong.

SMC deputy chairman and BCF 2023 organising chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley and Councillor Yii Souk Ming were also present.