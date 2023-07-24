Capsized MV Tung Sung: Company appointed for flotation work to survey area

KUCHING (July 24): A company appointed to conduct ship flotation work on the capsized MV Tung Sung will do a preliminary survey at the location where the ship overturned near Pulau Burung, Sebuyau today.

State Maritime director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus said floating the ship was one of the efforts to locate the remaining four victims, as no new clues were found by the search and rescue (SAR) team as of 5.30pm yesterday (July 23)

“The SAR operation enters its fifth day today, involving an area of 150.03 nautical miles around the waters of Pulau Burung and the coast. As of today, the search has covered a total of 863.96 square nautical miles,” he said in a statement.

Zin Azman said today’s operation involves 83 personnel including from the Marine Police, Fire and Rescue Department, Sarawak Coast Guard, and Malaysian Civil Defence Force.

He said the rescue team coordinated by the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) Kuching also implemented the search and rescue unit (SRU) by mobilising assets from the respective agencies.

“The weather condition today is reported to be poor with the wind blowing from the southwest with a speed of 40-50 km/h, with a wave height of 2.5m to 3.5m,” he added.

On July 19, MV Tung Sung was transporting pebbles to Sibu from Kuching when strong waves capsized it near Pulau Burung, Sebuyau.

Onboard were Chieng Siew Ngiek, Wong Hua Wu, and Stimba Chuit from Sibu; Myanmar nationals That Min July, Ye Lin Htet, Hla Win Tun, and Tun Lin Oo; as well as Indonesian Lido Ali Purwanto.

They were aged between 20 and 52.

On Saturday, four bodies believed to be crew members, were recovered by a group of fishermen and rescuers between 1pm and 5.25pm.