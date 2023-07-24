Decorated boats parade to float by Kuching Waterfront after 10-year break

KUCHING (July 24): The Kuching Waterfront will see the return of the decorated floats parade on Saturday (July 29) to celebrate Sarawak’s 60th anniversary of independence.

The last floating parade was held in 2013 to commemorate the 50th Malaysia Day celebration.

Deputy Minister for Transport Datuk Henry Harry Jinep said there will be 20 decorated floats representing various ministries, agencies, and private companies.

A turnout of 5,000 to 10,000 visitors is expected for the event, he said.

“The parade will begin at around 8.15pm, with various performances from jetskis and a perahu tambang parade, followed by the parade of decorated floats and ending with a finale by the Jetski Association. The floats will begin sailing from Pengkalan Abok, accompanied by background music.

“Aside from decorated floats, there will be stage performances by Sarawak-born artistes Hafiz Suip and Dayang Nurfaizah later that night,” he told a press conference here today.

Henry said the best decorated float will receive RM10,000, while the first and second runners-up will get RM7,000 and RM5,000 respectively.

There are also seven consolation prizes amounting to RM3,000 each.

“The winning decorated float will be anchored in front of Kuching Waterfront on July 30 to be viewed by members of the public – this serves as an opportunity for them to closely observe the float,” Henry said.

He said the decorated float parade is a special and symbolic event that can help expose Sarawak to the world, thus encouraging more visitors to visit the state.

He added that it will also help increase the economic value of Sungai Sarawak by showcasing the beauty of its riverbank.

Event organising chairman Zul Usup said the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex, Darul Hana Bridge, as well as the flagpole will be illuminated with colourful lights, accompanied by the Darul Hana Musical Fountain as part of the event.

He added that around 300 special guests for the event will wear special batik clothing to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence.

He invited the public as well as community leaders to attend and support the event.

It is learnt that Petronas is the fuel sponsor for the event.