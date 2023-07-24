Freshwater fish farming in Bintulu highlights aquaculture prospects in Sarawak 

BINTULU (July 24): A two-day course on freshwater fish farming run by Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus (UPMKB) recently involved not only local participants, but also those coming from Kuching, Sarikei and Miri.

Organised and conducted by Pusat Pertanian Putra (PPP), it gathered 24 participants who were exposed to the potential and good prospects of the aquaculture industry in Sarawak.

PPP senior agriculture officer and head of the course, Dr Carlina Freddie Simol @ Rachellynna, said the programme had theoretical and practical sessions focusing on providing the participants with basic and advanced knowledge about fish farming of freshwater species such as tilapia, ‘keli’ (catfish), ‘jelawat’ or ‘sultan’ (river carp), ‘patin’ (silver catfish) and ‘baung’ (redtail catfish).

“The participants get to learn about the general needs in fish farming, preparation of the ponds, daily management and upkeep, up to the marketing aspects,” she said.

Meanwhile, PPP deputy director Associate Prof Dr Amy Halimah Rajaee said the course was run in line with the ‘University for Society’ (U4S) initiative.

“We hope that this programme could improve the knowledge and skills of the participants, as well as to empower agriculture and tackle issues related to food security in the country.”

In his remarks, UPM Bintulu director Prof Dr Shahrul Razid Sarbini said the programme was designed to ensure the transfer of agricultural technology would reach the community on the ground.

“We, on UPM Bintulu management side, support the effort by the PPP in that the expertise of academic and non-academic staff could be fully utilised,” he said.